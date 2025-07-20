Rashford’s big move – from unwanted at Man Utd to wanted by Barcelona

LONDON, England, July 20, 2025 – Unwanted at Manchester United, yet wanted by Barcelona.

Marcus Rashford, an Old Trafford outcast since the end of last year, is edging ever closer to a dream move to the Nou Camp after a deal in principle was reached.

It’s not a transfer which comes completely out of the blue, with Rashford reportedly long having his heart set on a switch to the Spanish giants and saying only last month he wanted to play alongside teenage superstar Lamine Yamal.

Barca, too, have not hidden their interest in the 27-year-old England forward. In May, sporting director Deco admitted they “like” Rashford and suggested he could “improve the team”.

But that is the bit that currently has people talking – could he really?

BBC Sport tries to explain how Rashford finds himself on the brink of joining Barcelona and why they actually want to sign him.

How did we get to this point?

Rashford’s departure from Old Trafford has been a relatively long time coming.

Manager Ruben Amorim dropped him for the Manchester derby on 15 December last year – and he has not played for United since.

Amorim later criticised Rashford for a perceived lack of effort, suggesting that he would rather give a place on the bench to his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach than someone who “doesn’t give the maximum every day”.

He joined Aston Villa on loan in January, making 17 appearances and earning an England recall, but returned to Old Trafford last month with his longer-term future still uncertain.

However, that uncertainty has been more about where he would go rather than whether he would stay, with Rashford one of five players who told the club they wanted to leave – and who were subsequently told to train separately from the rest of the squad.

“There is no doubt a fully-motivated, focused and determined Marcus Rashford would walk into Ruben Amorim’s team,” said BBC Sport’s chief football news reporter Simon Stone.

“But, in reality, that Rashford has only been seen for one full season since 2021 and the campaign that led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting sacked.

“There were signs of the old Rashford during his half season loan at Villa – but there were also games where he didn’t perform so well.

“Offloading an unwanted player to Barcelona is bizarre for a club in Manchester United’s position. But that is where they are right now. What they have to do is maximise the opportunity.

“At Old Trafford, they cannot worry about optics. They have to deliver a squad Amorim can drive up the table.”

So why are Barca trying to sign him?

If United, who finished 15th in the Premier League last season, don’t want Rashford – why are La Liga champions Barcelona after him?

Barca haven’t exactly struggled for goals over the past year, scoring 102 on their way to winning the league.

They also netted 43 as they reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2024-25, the second-most in a single campaign.

If anything, their shortcomings were at the back rather than up front.

But that hasn’t stopped them seeking attacking reinforcements.

“Strengthening the left-hand side of the forward line has been Barcelona’s priority all summer and, for a long time, it appeared they’d be successful in snapping up their number one target, Nico Williams,” said Spanish football writer Andy West.

“But the Athletic Bilbao winger eventually opted to sign a new contract with his current club, so Barca were forced to look elsewhere, with an attempted move for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz also falling through.”

While they would have been prepared to pay a fee for both Williams and Diaz, there is a financial advantage to signing Rashford – the deal would initially be on loan with an option to buy.

“Barcelona’s long-standing financial problems are still an issue and they were hoping to raise funds by selling goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who has been supplanted by new signing Joan Garcia,” added West.

“But that plan has been foiled by the German veteran requiring back surgery, which means that signing Rashford on loan has become even more enticing.”

Stone added: “If it is a loan with an option to buy as expected, Barca can’t lose.

“Don’t forget, Chelsea effectively loaned Jadon Sancho for a season, then sent him back to Manchester United despite having an obligation to buy after an inconsistent campaign.”

How would he fit in to Europe’s most potent attack?

Rashford’s best position has been widely discussed and debated, having operated both off the left-hand side and as a central striker during his career.

But his capacity to play in both positions is part of the attraction to Barcelona.

“Barca are conscious that star striker Robert Lewandowski, who turns 37 next month, cannot be expected to start every game,” said West. “So Rashford’s ability to play as a centre-forward or a false nine further adds to his appeal.

“His main opportunities, however, will come on the left wing, which has been a problem position for Barca ever since Neymar’s departure to Paris St-Germain eight years ago.

“In the current squad, Raphinha has been re-invented by coach Hansi Flick as a central playmaker, while Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres are unsuited to the left flank.

“So now Rashford has the chance to establish himself alongside Raphinha, Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal in Flick’s first-choice front four.”

So can he still perform at the same level as Barca’s other forwards?

Rashford has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances since making his United debut as an 18-year-old in 2016, adding a further 17 in 62 games for England.

He has vast experience at the very top level – and, at 27, still has potentially many of his best years ahead of him.

But potential is a word often used in tandem with Rashford’s name and not since 2022-23 has he reached the 20-goal mark in a season.

Despite impressing at times at Villa Park, he still only scored twice in the Premier League – one of those a penalty.

“Barcelona know they are taking a bit of a risk,” said Stone. “And it is not entirely clear what their plan for Rashford is – it definitely will not be taking the place of Lamine Yamal.

“But they also know, at anywhere near the top of his game, the 27-year-old, in theory approaching the peak years of his career, could be a major asset in La Liga and the Champions League.”