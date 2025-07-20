Pacquiao, 46, draws with Barrios in comeback fight

LAS VEGAS, United States, July 20, 2025 – Manny Pacquiao says he wants a rematch against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios after missing out on the title on his return to boxing.

The 46-year-old Filipino, making his return to the ring four years after retiring, was held to a majority draw by 30-year-old Barrios at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

One judge scored the fight 115-113 in Barrios’ favour, while the other two scored it 114-114.

Pacquiao, who has won 12 world titles across eight weight divisions, was ahead on the judges’ scorecards going into the 10th round but lost the last three.

“I thought I won the fight,” Pacquiao said. “It was a close fight. My opponent was very tough. It was a wonderful fight.”

Asked if he wants a rematch, he said: “Yes, of course.”

Pacquiao became the oldest fighter to win the welterweight title when he did so at the age of 40 in 2019.

No fighter has won a major world title after being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame – Pacquiao was given the honour in June 2025.

‘He’s still strong as hell’

That Pacquiao lasted the distance was a triumph in itself.

In the early rounds he displayed speed and agility that belied his years, putting together vintage combinations.

After a two-month training camp, Pacquiao appeared in better shape than in 2021, when he lost to Yordenis Ugas in his last fight.

Pacquiao landed 101 of his 577 punches (17.5%) compared to Barrios’ 120 from 658 (18.2%). Pacquiao landed 81 power punches to Barrios’ 75.

Barrios’ age advantage started to tell as the fight wore on, with Pacquiao slowing down towards the end.

Pacquiao, who failed to win re-election as a senator in the Philippines government in May, was granted a title shot because of the WBC’s rules on former champions coming out of retirement.

He spent two months in a training camp before the fight.

“His stamina is crazy,” Barrios said.

“He’s still strong as hell and his timing is real. He’s still a very awkward fighter to try to figure out.”

Mayweather rematch?

Though Barrios said he would “love” to fight Pacquiao again, the Filipino’s next opponent is unclear.

Sean Gibbons, Pacquiao’s manager, told reporters after the fight that the 46-year-old “deserved” to fight a bigger name than Barrios in his next bout.

“He’s a nice guy [Barrios] and I like the kid, but Manny deserves a bigger name,” said Gibbons.

“There are fighters like Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and [Rolando] ‘Rolly’ Romero out there.”

Romero, the WBA regular welterweight champion, is yet to finalise his next opponent after beating Ryan Garcia in May, while Davis fights in the lightweight division.

But Pacquiao, who wants to fight again before the end of the year, is not ruling out a rematch against former rival Floyd Mayweather.

“If Mayweather comes out of retirement and signs the contract, we’ll fight,” Pacquiao said.

“Let’s fight again if he wants. I’m active now.”

The Filipino accused Mayweather of “ducking” the fight earlier this week, suggesting the American only wanted an exhibition bout.

Should the pair fight again, it would be a repeat of the 2015 clash that saw Mayweather win via unanimous decision to unify the WBC, WBA and WBO welterweight titles.