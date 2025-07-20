Kenya’s golden harvest in Nigeria continues as Chepngetich, Kemboi shine at junior championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 20, 2025 – Kenya continued their medal harvest at the Africa Under 18 and Under 20 Championships in Nigeria with two more gold on the penultimate day of the competition on Saturday night.

Claire Chepngetich led a 1-2 Kenyan finish in the Under 20 girls’ 2000m steeplechase, clocking 6:33.2 to win gold.

Fellow Kenyan, Mercy Mageso, followed closely in second, running 6:38.2 to walk home with silver.

Also walking away a champion is Dennis Kemboi who stormed to victory in the Under 20 men’s 5000m after clocking 13:22.81.

The duo’s victories brought to nine Kenya’s gold collection at the biennial championships in which they have topped the medal standings.

Another medal winner on the day was Owan Logorodi who picked silver in the Under 20 men’s 1500m after clocking 3:39.07 in second place.

Moroccan Jaoud Khchina took gold after finishing first in 3:38.17 whereas Jacob Sande of Uganda bagged bronze in 3:39.24.

Kenya has now harvested nine gold, six silver and four bronze in the competition, which wraps up on Sunday.