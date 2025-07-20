Gor’s creative midfielder Odhiambo eager to shine against Morocco, DRC at CHAN

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 20, 2025 – Harambee Stars midfielder Austine Odhiambo is looking forward to testing himself against the likes of Morocco and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at next month’s Africa Nations Championships (CHAN).

Odhiambo says he is not overawed by these big teams rather is motivated to show what he can do on the big stage.

“As players, such kind of games are the type that we live for because they are a great opportunity to showcase your talents. It is a big stage to show what you can do and personally, I feel it is a wonderful opportunity to play against such big teams,” the creative midfielder said.

Harambee Stars have been pooled in the Group A — christened the group of death — where they face two-time champions Morocco and DRC as well as perennial CHAN participants Zambia and Angola.

On the other hand, it will be Kenya’s maiden appearance in the continental championships, which features players who ply their trade in local leagues.

Kenya will be co-hosting the tournament with East Africa neighbours, Uganda and Tanzania.

Imagining what is to come, Odhiambo feels the vociferous Kenyan fans will be a huge plus for them in their matches.

“Obviously, we will have a very huge support and huge crowds in our matches. We only need to draw from that energy from the crowd and use it as motivation on the pitch. Most players may not be used to such a huge crowd but I hope they will get used to it,” he said.

Having played for two of Kenya’s biggest clubs, Odhiambo is confident of coping with the pressure of playing in front of a capacity crowd that will be expecting him to create chance after chance for the strikers.

“That’s (creative burden) a lot of pressure on me but I am used to it because I play for one of the biggest clubs in the country (Gor Mahia). I’ll just do my best and make my country proud,” Odhiambo, who also played for AFC Leopards, said.

He added: “I am psyched up…I have been thinking about CHAN ever since it was confirmed and as a playing unit, we are looking forward to doing our best.”

Odhiambo first donned the national team jersey on June 7 last year, in a World Cup qualifier match against Burundi in which they drew 1-1.

He has thus far scored thrice for Harambee Stars, including once each in the twin 2-0 wins over Zambia and Zimbabwe in the COSAFA Invitational Tournament in June last year.

He also scored in the 1-1 draw with South Sudan in CHAN 2024 qualifiers in November last year.