Big names yet to confirm availability for World Championships trials

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 20, 2025 – A number of big names could be unavailable for Tuesday’s national trials for the World Championships at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

As per the startlist, world 800m champion Mary Moraa, Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala, Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi and triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon are among those yet to confirm their unavailability.

Athletics Kenya (AK) had directed all athletes to invited to the day-long championships to confirm their availability via SMS by latest on Monday — July 21.

Others who are yet to confirm their availability include Olympic 3000m steeplechase bronze medalist Faith Cherotich, Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion Beatrice Chebet, and World Under 20 800m champion Sarah Moraa.

The competition will be an invite-only competition where only those who have fulfilled World Athletics’ regulations on anti-doping tests will be eligible to feature at the World Championships.

As per these regulations, every athlete is required to have undergone at least three out-of-competition tests to be allowed to compete at the global competition.

Approximately 150 athletes are expected to compete at the trials after which AK will name the team to fly the national flag in Tokyo — come September 13-21.

The first two finishers in every competition will automatically punch their ticket to Tokyo, with a third one to be handpicked by AK’s selection panel.