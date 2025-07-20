Big names yet to confirm availability for World Championships trials - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World Record Holders: Beatrice Chebet and Faith Kipyegon are among athletes yet to confirm availability for national trials for World Championships

Athletics

Big names yet to confirm availability for World Championships trials

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 20, 2025 – A number of big names could be unavailable for Tuesday’s national trials for the World Championships at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As per the startlist, world 800m champion Mary Moraa, Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala, Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi and triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon are among those yet to confirm their unavailability.

Athletics Kenya (AK) had directed all athletes to invited to the day-long championships to confirm their availability via SMS by latest on Monday — July 21.

Others who are yet to confirm their availability include Olympic 3000m steeplechase bronze medalist Faith Cherotich, Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion Beatrice Chebet, and World Under 20 800m champion Sarah Moraa.

The competition will be an invite-only competition where only those who have fulfilled World Athletics’ regulations on anti-doping tests will be eligible to feature at the World Championships.

As per these regulations, every athlete is required to have undergone at least three out-of-competition tests to be allowed to compete at the global competition.

Approximately 150 athletes are expected to compete at the trials after which AK will name the team to fly the national flag in Tokyo — come September 13-21.

The first two finishers in every competition will automatically punch their ticket to Tokyo, with a third one to be handpicked by AK’s selection panel.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020