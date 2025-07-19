Youngster Koech shocks elite rivals to win London Diamond League - Capital Sports
Phanuel Kipkosgei takes a lap of honour after winning the Under 18 boys' race at the World Schools Cross Country Championships. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Youngster Koech shocks elite rivals to win London Diamond League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 19, 2025 – Kenyan youngster Phanuel Koech stormed to victory at the London Diamond League on Saturday afternoon.

The 18-year-old clocked a meet record (MR) of 3:28.82 to win the men’s 1500m, in what was a delightful debut for the youngster at that level of the competition.

Olympics silver medalist Josh Kerr finished second in a season’s best (SB) of 3:29.37 as Isaac Nader of Portugal came third in 3:31.55.

The win is a huge achievement for Koech who a fortnight ago set a world record for the Under 20 level at the Paris Promotional meeting on June 20.

The youngster clocked 3:27.72 to finish second in the men’s 1500m.

