Wanyonyi continues sparkling Diamond League run with victory in London

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 19, 2025 – Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi stormed to a meet record to win the men’s 800m at the London Diamond League on Saturday evening.

Wanyonyi clocked 1:42.00 across the finish line, ahead of world champion Marco Arop who ran a season’s best (SB) of 1:42.22 to claim second place.

Max Burgin of Great Britain finished third in a personal best (PB) of 1:42.36.

Wanyonyi’s win came only a week after cruising to a world leading time of 1:41.44 at the Monaco Diamond League.

More to follow…