Simbas end Rugby World Cup qualifier on a whimper, lose to Algeria in bronze medal contest

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 19, 2025 – The national men’s rugby 15s side finished fourth at the Rugby Africa Cup after losing 15-5 to Algeria in Uganda on Saturday afternoon.

The Simbas came into the match, looking to end their Rugby World Cup qualifiers on a high after losing 29-23 to Zimbabwe in the semi-finals, last Sunday.

However, Jerome Paarwater’s charges were a pale shadow of their usual selves, lacking bite in attack and making unforced errors against the North Africans.

Teddy Akala scored Kenya’s sole try midway through the first half after the Algerians had taken the lead through a try of their own.

The North Africans went into the breather in front, leading 12-5 before scoring a penalty in the second half to extend their advantage.

Despite Simbas marauding attacks, they were unable to penetrate their opponents’ 22 as Algeria held on for a famous win over Paarwater’s side.