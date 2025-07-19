Pro golfer Mudanyi dreaming of LA 2028 after big boost from NCBA Bank - Capital Sports
Edwin Mudanyi follows his tee during the Savannah Tour golf tournament at Muthaiga Golf Club

Golf

Pro golfer Mudanyi dreaming of LA 2028 after big boost from NCBA Bank

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 19, 2025 – Kenyan professional golfer Edwin Mudanyi believes the PGK Equator Tour is the perfect platform to prepare for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Mudanyi says the tournament will provide the requisite experience to compete for a place at quadrennial competition.

“Equator Tour first aligns with hashtag Road to Olympics 2028 and I think that is the driving force that we having and it is an insurance that in the next three years we will have something to work for. Through this partnership with NCBA and other corporates that have come in to support, for me as an athlete the least that is expected of me is the work ethics and building character and the motivation to keep pushing,” the golfer said.

The Vet Lab Sports Club golfer further said support from corporates has provided an added inducement to the Tour, improving players livelihoods even as they fix their eyes towards Los Angeles.

“The corporates that have come on board have made us realise that the Equator Tour can also be a life-changing opportunity. It makes each and every one of us look forward to the main goal of the Equator Tour, which is the LA Olympics 2028. It’s just to enhance your grind…keep up your proper work ethic and you’ll get there…and that’s my main goal,” Mudanyi said.

Mudanyi is one of four professional golfers set to benefit from a sponsorship by NCBA Bank ahead of the Equator Tour — a brainchild of the bank, which is part of a player development programme aimed at growing professional golf in Kenya and nurturing the next generation of champions.

Speaking at the same time, NCBA Bank Group Managing Director John Gachora is thinking beyond the Equator Tour, in coming up with the initiative.

“Our real focus is not the Equator Series—let me be very clear. Our real focus is golf development. The Equator Series is just one part of a broader program. Our expectation is that players will use the platform to grow and eventually qualify for international events, including the Olympics,” Gachora said.

He added: “If you look at Tiger Woods—how much time he spends in the gym, how many trainers, nutritionists, and mental coaches he has—there are many components that go into building a world-class golfer.”

