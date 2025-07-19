Police Bullets licensed to represent Kenya in continental football after meeting CAF requirements

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 19, 2025 – Kenya Police Bullets have been confirmed as the country’s official representative in the 2025/26 CAF Women’s Champions League after receiving a club license from Football Kenya Federation (FKF) First Instance Board (FIB).

The license was issued after the Kenya Women’s Premier League champions complied with CAF’s five core pillars: Sporting, Infrastructure, Personnel and Administration, Legal, and Financial.

Speaking on the development, FKF president Hussein Mohammed congratulated Bullets for the milestone, noting it is evidence of professionalism and sustainability in the running of the club.

“Club licensing is not a formality — it is a foundation for real change. It demands that clubs operate professionally and sustainably, which is essential for long-term growth,” Mohammed said.

The president further singled out the club for the way it has set an example for other women’s football teams in terms of management.

“Police Bullets FC is a clear example of what can be achieved when the women’s game is taken seriously. They remain the only team in the country where every player has a formal contract and earns a regular monthly salary. That sets a critical standard for the rest of the league,” he said.

The review was conducted through CAF’s Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP), where clubs are required to submit detailed documentation for each criteria area.

For the Women’s Champions League, this includes meeting 34 specific requirements.

Police Bullets FC were established following a directive that required all men’s clubs participating in CAF competitions and the FKF Premier League to form affiliated women’s teams, a move aimed at accelerating the growth of the women’s football ecosystem in Kenya.