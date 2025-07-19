Police Bullets licensed to represent Kenya in continental football after meeting CAF requirements - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Police Bullets players celebrate one of their goals against Zetech Sparks in a past match. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION

Kenyan Premier League

Police Bullets licensed to represent Kenya in continental football after meeting CAF requirements

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 19, 2025 – Kenya Police Bullets have been confirmed as the country’s official representative in the 2025/26 CAF Women’s Champions League after receiving a club license from Football Kenya Federation (FKF) First Instance Board (FIB).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The license was issued after the Kenya Women’s Premier League champions complied with CAF’s five core pillars: Sporting, Infrastructure, Personnel and Administration, Legal, and Financial.

Speaking on the development, FKF president Hussein Mohammed congratulated Bullets for the milestone, noting it is evidence of professionalism and sustainability in the running of the club.

“Club licensing is not a formality — it is a foundation for real change. It demands that clubs operate professionally and sustainably, which is essential for long-term growth,” Mohammed said.

The president further singled out the club for the way it has set an example for other women’s football teams in terms of management.

“Police Bullets FC is a clear example of what can be achieved when the women’s game is taken seriously. They remain the only team in the country where every player has a formal contract and earns a regular monthly salary. That sets a critical standard for the rest of the league,” he said.

The review was conducted through CAF’s Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP), where clubs are required to submit detailed documentation for each criteria area.

For the Women’s Champions League, this includes meeting 34 specific requirements.

Police Bullets FC were established following a directive that required all men’s clubs participating in CAF competitions and the FKF Premier League to form affiliated women’s teams, a move aimed at accelerating the growth of the women’s football ecosystem in Kenya.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020