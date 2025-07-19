Olympic champ Wanyonyi to headline London Diamond League as youngster Kipkosgei seeks to shine against big names

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 19, 2025 – Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi will be among big names to watch out for at Saturday night’s London Diamond League.

Wanyonyi will be up against the ‘usual suspects’ as he continues his quest for the world record, currently held by fellow countryman David Rudisha.

The 20-year-old came close to breaking Rudisha’s world record of 1:40.91 when he timed 1:41.11 at the Lausanne Diamond League in August last year — the second fastest time over the distance.

He arrives in the English capital oozing with confidence after another eye-catching performance in the past one week.

Wanyonyi clocked a world leading time of 1:41.44 at the Monaco Diamond League, to continue his scintillating run in the prestigious competition.

It won’t be easy peasy for him in London though, what with a star-studded startlist that comprises world champion Marco Arop of Canada, 2024 World Indoor champion Bryce Hoppel of the United States as well as 2023 European Under 23 1500m silver medalist Mohammed Attaoui of Spain.

New kid on the block

Another Kenyan to look out for is Phanuel Kipkosgei who will be running in the men’s 1500m.

The youngster is quickly graduating from a boy to man judging by the way he has been amassing results in 2025.

Last month, he clocked an Under 20 world record of 3:27.72 in the men’s 1500m as he finished second at the Paris Promotional Meeting in the French capital.

He could be the next ‘Emmanuel Wanyonyi’ judging by the way his career trajectory has picked — never mind the fact that they are both coached by Italian Claudio Berardelli.

In London, he faces his toughest test yet, coming up against seasoned runners, including the 2020 Olympic 10,000m champion Selemon Barega of Ethiopia, world champion Josh Kerr of the Great Britain, 2022 World champion Jake Wightman — also of Great Britain — as well as the 2022 Commonwealth Games champion Oliver Hoare of Australia.

Meanwhile, after missing out on direct qualification to the World Championships in Tokyo, Margaret Akidor will be out to right her wrongs when she competes in the women’s 5000m.

The 23-year-old Japan-based runner clocked 14:30.34 to finish fourth in the women’s 5000m at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, which was also doubling up as a selection process for Athletics Kenya (AK).

In London, she will be up against an Ethiopian contingent that comprises two-time World Under 20 champion Medina Eisa, World Cross Country junior champion Alemayo Marta and 2022 World Indoor bronze medalist Hirut Meshesha, among others.

A good performance against this esteemed opposition and Akidor might have just done enough to convince AK selectors to include her in the Tokyo team to represent Kenya in the women’s 5000m.