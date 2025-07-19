McCarthy names 25 players, drops three for CHAN warm-up tourney

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 19, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has named a 25-man squad for the four-nations Cecafa Tournament that begins in Tanzania this weekend.

The squad include new faces who were not part of the initial 30-man provisional squad, such as Shabana youngster Austin ‘Lastborn’ Odongo and former Kariobangi Sharks marksman Masoud Juma.

The two will come in to plug the gap left by Moses Shummah and Emmanuel Osoro, both of who have become ineligible for the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) after signing for Zambian side Power Dynamos.

Also missing in the squad is Bandari striker Beja Nyamawi as is Sofapaka’s Edward Omondi and Mara Sugar’s Matthias Isogoli.

Harambee Stars players depart for Tanzania on Saturday morning. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARS

Harambee Stars will kick off their four-nations campaign against Uganda at the Karatu Stadium on Monday evening before meeting the hosts at the same venue on Thursday.

They then round up the round-robin tourney against Senegal on Sunday afternoon.

Afterwards, McCarthy is expected to name his final squad for CHAN, which will be held in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania on August 2-30.

Kenya face Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in their Group A opener on August 3 at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

Subsequent matches include against Angola (August 7), Morocco (August 10) and Zambia (August 17) — all at Kasarani Stadium.