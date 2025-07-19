Man Utd’s unwanted five not in Stockholm squad

LONDON, England, July 19, 2025 – Manchester United’s unwanted quintet will miss Saturday’s pre-season fixture against Leeds United in Stockholm, but new signings Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon have been included in the squad.

Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia have been told they can train at Carrington on Saturday as the search goes on to find them clubs.

The Leeds game is likely to see a debut for Cunha following his £62.5m signing from Wolves.

With the exception of injured trio Joshua Zirkzee, Andre Onana and Lisandro Martinez, all United’s senior players have travelled to Sweden to face Daniel Farke’s newly promoted side.

Young defender Harry Amass will not be with them as he will go out on loan to further his development this season.

There are other youngsters involved though in Ruben Amorim’s 29-man travelling party.

In addition to Leon, striker Chido Obi, defender Tyler Fredricson and midfielder Jack Fletcher, son of former United star and newly appointed under-18 coach Darren, are in the squad after being given new numbers earlier this week.

Godwill Kukonki, Sekou Kobe, Ethan Williams, Reece Munro and Bendito Mantato have also gone to Sweden.

United will travel to the United States on Tuesday for a three-match trip.

Bryan Mbeumo could join them on that tour after United had a £65m bid for the winger accepted by Brentford.

The Cameroon international could undergo a medical with the club before they fly to the US.

Manchester United squad for Stockholm trip

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Dermot Mee

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Diego Leon, Tyler Fredricson, Reece Munro, Godwill Kukonki

Midfielders: Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Jack Fletcher, Sekou Kone, Toby Collyer

Forwards: Rasmus Hojlund, Matheus Cunha, Amad, Chido Obi, Ethan Williams, Bendito Mantato

Amass set to leave on loan

Amass, 18, made seven first-team appearances last season, including four Premier League starts, after making his debut under Amorim in March.

He also played in both games on United’s post-season tour of Asia, but will not travel with the squad to Sweden or the US.

Amass impressed many observers in the US last summer, when he caught the eye during pre-season, which included an encouraging display up against Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in South Carolina.

However, he was surprisingly overlooked by then-boss Erik ten Hag, who felt the youngster lacked the strength to make an impact in the Premier League even though his side were badly affected by injury on the left side of defence.

The arrival of Paraguay Under-20 international Leon earlier this month has increased competition for the role of back-up left-sided defender.

The decision has been taken internally at United for Amass to try to get valuable experience by pushing to play first-team football every week, which would not have been the case had he remained at Old Trafford.

While Leon will be involved in the US tour, United do not view the Amass situation in a negative light and he remains highly thought of at the club.

It is understood there has been plenty of interest in the England youth international but no deal is imminent.