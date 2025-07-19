Man Utd new boy Leon catches eye in draw with Leeds

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, July 19, 2025 – Whisper it quietly but Manchester United may have found a little gem in young full-back Diego Leon.

The club had made some pretty significant decisions around the 18-year-old – which indicated the recruitment department believed he had a bright future – even before they opened their pre-season campaign with a 0-0 draw against newly promoted Leeds.

For a start, they invested to bring the Paraguay Under-20 international over from South America.

They then gave him a prized first-team shirt – number 30 – and let highly rated English youngster Harry Amass leave on loan rather than let him compete with Leon for what is presumed to be the back-up left wing-back slot.

Head coach Ruben Amorim opted to start Leon against Leeds in Stockholm, with Matheus Cunha – a summer signing from Wolves – also appearing in a Manchester United shirt for the first time.

And there were little signs that, with the right work ethic, a willingness to listen and enough motivation, Leon could be a very useful asset.

The highlight came at the back end of the first half. A short pass to Chido Obi inside the penalty area was delivered with a delicate touch you would not normally expect of someone Leon’s size.

Goodness knows what he was like as a schoolboy in South America, but he is already a solid unit.

That might bring its own problems as he gets accustomed to the intensity of the Premier League and, even in this encounter – played in pleasant conditions despite the sun and mid-afternoon kick-off – Leon seemed to be catching his breath on a couple of occasions.

Initially, he was caught out by overlapping runs from Willy Gnonto and Jayden Bogle. But he quickly worked out when danger might present itself and – with a bit of coaching from Luke Shaw, who was playing inside him as the left-sided central defender – he was not exposed in the same manner again.

After Casemiro’s deflected shot had bounced back off the top of the crossbar, Leon was confident enough to try to convert the rebound even though the angle was virtually impossible.

It was no surprise he failed, but the attitude bodes well for the future.

Along with the rest of Amorim’s starting line-up, the teenager was replaced at half-time in readiness for the three-match trip to the United States to play in the Premier League Summer Series.

Heaton and Meslier ensure goalless game

Having praised one of the youngest players in United’s squad, they had the oldest to thank for keeping Leeds out.

Veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton signed a one-year contract extension three weeks ago and, with Andre Onana injured, the 39-year-old is pushing Altay Bayindir for the interim first-choice role.

And he caught the eye with three excellent second-half saves. Largie Ramazani was denied twice but the best was the first after Joel Piroe had set up Bogle.

Interestingly for Leeds, while striker Patrick Bamford did not make the trip – and no explanation was offered before kick-off – Jack Harrison, who has spent the past two season on loan at Everton and is expected to move again, started.

Jaka Bijol and Lukas Nmecha were also given first starts by boss Daniel Farke, while fellow new signings Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sean Longstaff and Sebastiaan Bornauw came on after half-time – with actor Will Ferrell, an investor in Leeds, watching on from the stands.

As news filtered through of Leeds having a £17m bid accepted by German club Hoffenheim for their midfielder Anton Stach, it is clear Farke, like Amorim, can expect plenty of improvement from his side before their return to the top flight against Everton on 18 August.

Manchester United finished on top. Illan Meslier got down low to deny Patrick Dorgu and amid a frenetic ending Kobbie Mainoo hit the bar before the Leeds goalkeeper denied Ayden Heaven.