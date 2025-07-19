Kenya win three more gold medals at junior Africa Athletics Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 19, 2025 – Anatasha Cheptoo led a podium sweep for Kenya at the ongoing Africa Under 18 and Under 20 Championships in Nigeria on Friday night.

The youngster clocked 9:27.85 in the Under 20 girls 3000m steeplechase to come away with gold as her fellow countrywomen, Mercy Chepng’eno and Sharon Chepkemoi won silver and bronze respectively.

Cheptoo’s victory came on another day of a plentiful medal harvest for Kenya in which Simeon Araka and Emmanuel Kiprono also won gold.

Araka clocked 47.46 to clinch the Under 18 boys’ 400m title, ahead of Phillip Tettey of Ghana who ran 47.87 to finish second.

Another Kenyan, Robert Sang, finished third in 47.89 to take bronze.

Meanwhile, Kiprono cruised to victory in the Under 18 boys 3000m steeplechase, tagging along his fellow countryman, Kelvin Kiprop, who bagged bronze.

Kenya have now won seven gold, four silver and three bronze in the junior competition, which wraps up on Sunday.