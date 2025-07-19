Kenya win three more gold medals at junior Africa Athletics Championships - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's Simeon Araka celebrates his win in the men's Under 18 400m. PHOTO/ATHLETICS KENYA

Athletics

Kenya win three more gold medals at junior Africa Athletics Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 19, 2025 – Anatasha Cheptoo led a podium sweep for Kenya at the ongoing Africa Under 18 and Under 20 Championships in Nigeria on Friday night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The youngster clocked 9:27.85 in the Under 20 girls 3000m steeplechase to come away with gold as her fellow countrywomen, Mercy Chepng’eno and Sharon Chepkemoi won silver and bronze respectively.

Cheptoo’s victory came on another day of a plentiful medal harvest for Kenya in which Simeon Araka and Emmanuel Kiprono also won gold.

Araka clocked 47.46 to clinch the Under 18 boys’ 400m title, ahead of Phillip Tettey of Ghana who ran 47.87 to finish second.

Another Kenyan, Robert Sang, finished third in 47.89 to take bronze.

Meanwhile, Kiprono cruised to victory in the Under 18 boys 3000m steeplechase, tagging along his fellow countryman, Kelvin Kiprop, who bagged bronze.

Kenya have now won seven gold, four silver and three bronze in the junior competition, which wraps up on Sunday.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020