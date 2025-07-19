Barcelona open talks over Rashford deal

LONDON, England, July 19, 2025 – Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford’s dream move to Barcelona is moving closer.

The Spanish giants have been Rashford’s preferred destination ever since he first suggested it was time for a new challenge in December after he had been axed by head coach Ruben Amorim.

BBC Sport has been told that talks have taken place involving intermediaries and there is a belief that a deal can be reached.

The move would be an initial loan with an option to buy.

Earlier this summer Spanish champions Barcelona had looked set to sign Spain winger Nico Williams.

However, the 22-year-old signed a new 10-year contract at Athletic Bilbao.

Rashford spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa where he made 17 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing six assists.

He is one of five United players – and the highest paid – told to train separately from Amorim’s squad amid a stand-off over their futures.

The 27-year-old does not believe he will play for United again while Amorim is at the club.

If the deal to Barcelona does go through, it would be a massive positive for United as they look to strengthen Amorim’s squad.

With over £130m committed to signing Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, further deals have to be funded through departures.

Even if Rashford’s exit was initially on loan, the saving off the wage bill would be significant given only Casemiro earns more than his £325,000-a-week salary.

We like Rashford – Deco

Barcelona sporting director Deco has previously gone on the record to speak of his admiration for Rashford – as well as Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

“When we go to the market, there are names that we know and that could improve the team,” he told Catalan radio station RAC1 in May.

“We like Luis [Diaz], we like [Marcus] Rashford and we like other players,” he said.

For his part, Rashford last month spoke of how he would like to play alongside teenage superstar Lamine Yamal at Barcelona.

“Everyone wants to play with the best. Hopefully… We’ll see,” he said in an interview with Spanish influencer Javi Ruiz.

Rashford’s Old Trafford contract runs until June 2028 but the England international has not been given a squad number for the new season and was left behind to train at Carrington while the first team travelled to Sweden, where they play newly promoted Leeds United in their first match of pre-season on Saturday.

He came up through the academy ranks at his hometown club, making his debut in February 2016 as an 18-year-old, under Louis van Gaal.

He has gone on to score 138 goals for the club in 426 appearances but has not pulled on a United shirt since being subbed off in a 2-1 Europa League win over Czech side Viktoria Plzen on 12 December.

Manager Ruben Amorim dropped Rashford for last season’s league derby against Manchester City at the Etihad later that month, going public with his concerns over the efforts he and team-mate Alejandro Garnacho had put into training.

If he were to complete a move to Barcelona, he would be joining a side that won a league and cup double in Hansi Flick’s first season as manager.