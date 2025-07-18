West Ham agree personal terms with Walker-Peters

LONDON, England, July 18, 2025 – West Ham have agreed personal terms with Kyle Walker-Peters on a free transfer following the full-back’s exit from Southampton.

The 28-year-old England international left the Saints, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, after the expiry of his contract at St Mary’s.

He was on the verge of joining Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Besiktas but the Turkish club said they were walking away from the transfer on Thursday after the defender delayed his medical following interest from the Hammers.

Walker-Peters, who has two England caps, made 202 appearances for Southampton and scored six goals during his time there.

After initially joining on loan from Tottenham, he signed a permanent contract in 2020.

He played 43 league games in 2023-24 as the Saints were promoted to the Premier League, and 35 during the 2024-25 season, providing two top-flight assists.

West Ham, who finished 14th last season, signed Senegal defender El Hadji Malick Diouf from Slavia Prague for £19m this week and also made Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo’s loan move permanent.