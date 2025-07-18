The new Michael Olunga: Stars coach McCarthy tips Ogam for bright future

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 18, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has christened Tusker striker Ryan Ogam as the new ‘Michael Olunga’.

McCarthy believes Ogam has the tools of trade to emulate his fellow countryman by provided he works on his one-footedness.

“He is a very explosive striker and always looking to make things happen. One thing we need to sort out is his one-footedness because I think he is a bit too left-footed. I have told him that we need to work with him on that because…otherwise…I think he is next Michael Olunga,” the South African said.

Ogam began his playing career as a central defensive midfielder (CDM), featuring in this position on numerous occasion for then National Super League (NSL) side Rainbow FC.

Tusker FC striker Ryan Ogam. PHOTO/Tusker FC

The youngster exploded to life at the brewers, having joined them at the start of last season, during which he scored 15 goals in 13 games as a number nine.

His hot streak was then rudely interrupted by a meniscus tear in his knee, which ruled him out for four months.

McCarthy bemoaned the injury, noting that he had really wanted to work with Ogam as early enough in his reign as possible.

“It was very unfortunate…I remember when I first took charge of the national team, he was one of the players that immediately caught my eye. I thought he was a very talented player, great ability and very quick…very intelligent. Even when he was struggling with the injury, he was still trying to score goals in training,” he said.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy undertakes training with the national team. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

McCarthy — himself a prolific striker in his heydays — also waxed lyrical about Ogam’s mentality amidst his injury woes.

“For me that speaks volumes when players are going through an injury but is still trying to help the team. I will always call up such a player and the fact that he has been converted into a striker…that is right up my street because I was also once a striker,” the gaffer said.

Tusker FC striker Ryan Ogam in training with the national team. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Ogam is part of McCarthy’s 30-man provisional squad preparing for the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) — to be played in Nairobi as well as Uganda and Tanzania.

The team will be playing in a four-nations round-robin tournament in the coming week, alongside Uganda, Tanzania and Senegal.

The tournament will be part of Stars’ preparations for the continental competition where they face Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia and Angola in Group A.