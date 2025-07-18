Team Kenya dominate Day Two of Africa Under 18/20 Champs in Nigeria

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 18, 2025 – Kenyan youngster Clinton Aluvi led the way at the Africa Under 18 and Under 20 Championships in Nigeria with victory in the men’s 100m.

Aluvi cut the tape in 10.42 to win gold in the U-20 category as Botswana’s Letebele Karabo claimed silver by clocking 10.54 in second.

Nigeria’s John Caleb bagged bronze after finishing third in 10.61.

There was more delight for Kenya as Lawi Ngetich grabbed gold in the boys Under 18 1500m final, timing 3:45.67 to win the race.

Eles Emil of South Africa finished second in 3:46.50 as Gebrehamrma Samuel of Ethiopia clocked 3:48.17 to bag bronze.

In the Under 18 girls’ 3000m, Cynthia Chepkurui cruised to gold in 9:26.35.

Another gold medal winner, Emmanuel Lemiso, clinched the Under 18 boys’ 2000m, clocking 5:32.24 across the finish line.

Fellow countryman, Brian Ngetich, clocked 5:38.05 to clinch silver as Reda Ouzzaouit clocked 5:46.61 to bag bronze.

Meanwhile, in the women’s Under 20 1500m, Sheila Chepngetich flew the country’s flag high, winning silver after finishing second in 4:10.79.

Nancy Chepwuriu of Uganda took gold in 4:10.31 as her fellow countrywoman, Brenda Chepwemoi finished third in 4:13.07.

Joyline Chepkemoi won bronze in the women’s Under 20 3000m after clocking 8:49.98 in the final.

Ugandan Bentalin Yeko won gold after timing 8:45.49 as Gebrehiwet Trhas took silver after clocking 8:48.98 in second.

Ronald Ngetich and Elkana Edwin featured on the podium for Kenya in the men’s Under 20 10,000m final, winning silver and bronze respectively.

Ngetich clocked 28:21.61 to finish second while Edwin came third in 28:21.62.

Ugandan Samuel Cherop walked away with the title after clocking 28:20.07 to finish first.