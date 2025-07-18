‘Sasha’ knocked out of NOC-K polls after Kenya Rugby withdraw nomination

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 18, 2025 – Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) have withdrawn the nomination of former chair Alexander ‘Sasha’ Mutai as a candidate for the executive committee position in the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

In a letter to NOC-K, KRU chair Harriet Okach said Mutai is no longer a bona fide and active member of the union, hence ineligibility to vie for a position on behalf of the body.

“We do confirm to the Electoral Congress and the Board that Mr Alexander Kiplagat Mutai resigned as the chairman of Kenya Rugby on 30th May 2025 and therefore ceased to be an active and bona fide member of Kenya Rugby Union and therefore not eligible to vie for any position at the NOCK elections,” Okach said.

She added: “Please be advised that Kenya Rugby Union has withdrawn the nomination of Alexander Kiplagat Mutai as a committee member in the upcoming NOCK 2025 elections. This decision is made pursuant to Clause 17.13 (i) of NOCK constitution as read with Rule 3.1 of NOCK Election rules and regulations.”

Mutai was vying to be a committee member in the long-awaited NOCK polls even as trouble was brewing in his own house, that is KRU.

He was first suspended by the KRU board in an emergency meeting in March this year even as a motion of no-confidence loomed large against him at a planned Annual General Meeting (AGM).

However, Mutai was reinstated to his position by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) who noted that the process of his removal was unprocedural and riddled with malice.

It was just the beginning of another chapter in the wrangles facing the union as a number of affiliate clubs fashioned another motion of no-confidence against Mutai, who was accused of embezzlement of funds.

Eventually, Mutai resigned from his position at a special general meeting (SGM) on May 30, stating that he had read the room and concluded that the odds were against him.

Okach is expected to represent KRU at the upcoming NOC-K elections, alongside secretary general Ray Olendo.

The development comes even as Mutai has lodged an appeal with SDT seeking to be allowed to contest in the polls.

The case was set for mention on Friday afternoon.