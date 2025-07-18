Rongai-based Rift Valley Sports Academy out to chase FKF Division two promotion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Rongai-based Rift Valley Sports Academy (RVSA) will on Sunday be seeking to be promoted to the Football Kenya Federation Division Two as they play their final home league game against All Blacks at the Nakeel Stadium in Ongata Rongai.

With a comfortable four-point lead at the top of the table, RVSA looks poised to navigate its way to the upper-level league, but its head coach, Daniel Magero, is not taking chances.

“We know we are almost there, but we need to get the three points to be assured. We have trained hard and the boys know what is expected from them,” said Magero of his side that boasts of 63 points from 28 games, ahead of second-placed Jamhuri, which has amassed 59 points from a similar number of matches.

RVSA, who are credited to have produced national team Harambee Stars midfielder Richard Odada and national Under 20 star Fabian Sheldon Onyango, will be banking on their key players Alim Tiote, Bedan Amunabi, and Nicholas Wambua in this tricky encounter against the tenth-placed All Blacks, who have 37 points in the league.

Magero said the club appreciates the support from local fans and their former star players like Odada, who have been inspirational to the playing unit.

“These players and the team have enjoyed great support from the fans and Richard Odada, who is in constant communication with the team,” said Magero.

Established in the year 2007 by Sir Philip with the aim of nurturing talents in Kware, Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County, RVSA has helped young people in living a drug-free style and zero crime through making the players busy, henceforth exposing the young talented to opportunities through sport.

Apart from Odada, now a national team player, some of RVSA’s products are also playing in the National Super League, but Magero is upbeat that in the years to come, RVSA will be producing more players for the national team.