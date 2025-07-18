Rongai-based Rift Valley Sports Academy out to chase FKF Division two promotion - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

RVSA midfielder Benard Amunabi in action in a previous match. He will be relied upon on Sunday when his side clashes with All Blacks in a FKF Division Two game

Football

Rongai-based Rift Valley Sports Academy out to chase FKF Division two promotion

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Rongai-based Rift Valley Sports Academy (RVSA) will on Sunday be seeking to be promoted to the Football Kenya Federation Division Two as they play their final home league game against All Blacks at the Nakeel Stadium in Ongata Rongai.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

With a comfortable four-point lead at the top of the table, RVSA looks poised to navigate its way to the upper-level league, but its head coach, Daniel Magero, is not taking chances.

“We know we are almost there, but we need to get the three points to be assured. We have trained hard and the boys know what is expected from them,” said Magero of his side that boasts of 63 points from 28 games, ahead of second-placed Jamhuri, which has amassed 59 points from a similar number of matches.

RVSA, who are credited to have produced national team Harambee Stars midfielder Richard Odada and national Under 20 star Fabian Sheldon Onyango, will be banking on their key players Alim Tiote, Bedan Amunabi, and Nicholas Wambua in this tricky encounter against the tenth-placed All Blacks, who have 37 points in the league.

Magero said the club appreciates the support from local fans and their former star players like Odada, who have been inspirational to the playing unit.

“These players and the team have enjoyed great support from the fans and Richard Odada, who is in constant communication with the team,” said Magero.

Established in the year 2007 by Sir Philip with the aim of nurturing talents in Kware, Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County, RVSA has helped young people in living a drug-free style and zero crime through making the players busy, henceforth exposing the young talented to opportunities through sport.

Apart from Odada, now a national team player, some of RVSA’s products are also playing in the National Super League, but Magero is upbeat that in the years to come, RVSA will be producing more players for the national team.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020