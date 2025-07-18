NOC-K announce new date for turbulent elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 18, 2025 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) will hold its long-awaited elections on Monday (July 21) at the Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi.

In a communication sent to newsrooms, the committee indicated that the electoral exercise will begin at 8:00 a.m, with 10 positions up for grabs.

It will be the third time NOC-K will be attempting to hold their quadrennial polls, following two failed efforts to do so.

The first time — on April 30 — the Electoral Congress at the Pride Inn Hotel in Westlands was aborted after four federations failed to agree on which of their officials would be eligible to vote at the polls.

The federations include the Taekwondo Federation of Kenya (TFK), the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF), the Kenya Triathlon Federation (KTF), and the Kenya Handball Federation (KHF).

However, the polls were allowed to proceed after the High Court vacated an order that had earlier barred the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from proceeding with the exercise without the four federations.

Subsequently, NOC-K set June 19 as the new date for the elections, but that also became a cropper after the High Court in Eldoret issued an injunction on the morning of the polls.

This was in response to an appeal by Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) president Andrew Mudibo, who had been barred a day earlier by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) from the election after ruling that his federation had complied with the Sports Act of 2013.

The tribunal further pointed out that Mudibo — who is vying for the secretary general’s post — was irregularly nominated for the position by KTTA.

Since then, KTTA secretary general Fahd Daim has successfully applied for a judicial review of the ruling even as the High Court in Eldoret gave the go-ahead for the polls on Thursday.

It remains to be seen whether there will be one last twist to the tale or the storm that has afflicted NOC-K for the last two months will finally abate.