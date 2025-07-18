Manchester United agree deal to sign Brentford’s Mbeumo

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 18 – Manchester United have had a £65m bid for Bryan Mbeumo accepted by Brentford.

The Cameroon international could undergo a medical with the club before Ruben Amorim’s squad flies to the United States on Tuesday for their pre-season tour.

The 25-year-old winger is set to become United’s third signing of the summer after the arrivals of forward Matheus Cunha and left-back Diego Leon.

United submitted their first bid – worth an overall £55m – at the start of June.

They failed with a second bid of £62.5m at the end of that month.

But the Bees are satisfied with United’s latest offer, which is worth an initial £65m and could rise to £70m with £5m of add-ons.

Mbeumo, who joined the Bees in 2019 from Troyes, will become Brentford’s biggest ever sale.

A player hitting his peak?

Mbeumo recorded career-best figures in the Premier League last season for virtually every attacking metric, including goals and assists, chances created, and touches in the opposition box.

With a shot conversion rate of 23.53%, only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak were more clinical in front of goal.

His work out of possession in key areas should also be noted. He won the ball back 32 times in the opposition third, ranking him third out of all Premier League players.

But perhaps Mbeumo’s unique selling point is his running threat with the ball at his feet. He was responsible for nine carries of more than five metres, which directly ended in a goal being scored in 2024-25 – comfortably the most of any Premier League player last season.

‘Mbeumo will have to perform straightaway’

He has done well at Brentford, but playing for Manchester United is very different. Concerning Brentford, there is no great expectation there. At United, he will be expected to perform straightaway.

He has experience, he is a good finisher, and his versatility is a big positive – he can play as a central striker as well as on the wing, cutting inside off the right onto his left foot.

But he has had one very good season where his numbers were very good, so the question is whether he can repeat that.

Consistency in those forward positions is what United are striving for, because they have not had it with, say, Alejandro Garnacho or Antony.

They are maybe thinking that an older, more experienced player, who is more reliable, is what they need. That’s Mbeumo – he fits into Ruben Amorim’s system, and he fits the bill as proven Premier League quality too.

United’s attack is clearly an area they need to improve. People talk about how the way they play at the back, with the back three Amorim wants, and it is a difficult system to play at times when you are trying to press high because all your players have to work hard and be really switched on.

That’s why he has gone for Mbeumo, because I think he is someone he feels he can trust in all areas, in possession and out of it, with the work-rate and energy he needs, and goals too.