Kenyan skier Wanjiku announces retirement despite qualifying for Winter Olympics

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 18, 2025 – Kenya’s only World Cup Alpine skier Sabrina Wanjiku Simader has announced her retirement, a few months after qualifying for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina D’ampezzo, Italy.

The 27-year-old cited broken promises and lack of support from Kenya.

“After 11 formative and heart-filling years in international skiing, it’s time for me to gratefully close a chapter. As many of you know, I’ve faced many challenges that come with such a newly established small nation. Despite all of this, I gave my best season after season and fought with 100% passion to make my dream come true,” she said.

Colorado-based media company Ski Racing Media further revealed that Wanjiku had been denied the chance to compete at the Winter Olympics, despite qualification.

Wanjiku added that decision to call it quits was made after a long reflection.

“In the last few weeks, I’ve realized that I’m running out of energy to keep preparing financially for the preseason weeks – to finance coaches, service, and expenses (often from my own savings),” she said.

Born in Kenya and raised in Austria from the age of three, Simader made history as the first African woman to compete in a World Cup alpine skiing event.

She represented Kenya at the 2016 Winter Youth Olympics and made her senior World Championships debut in 2017.

Wanjiku stood out at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang as the country’s only alpine skier.

Over her career, she participated in 23 World Cup races, often attracting international attention for her unique story and determination.