Foreign athletes to add flavour to national trials for Tokyo World Champs

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 18, 2025 – A number of foreign athletes are expected to compete at the national trials for the World Championships at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The athletes are drawn from Ethiopia, Uganda, south Sudan and the refugee team and are expected to spice up the competition for places on the plane to Tokyo.

Among those to watch out for is Ugandan Joy Cheptoyek who has on numerous occasion shone on Kenyan soil, excelling against her local rivals.

In May last year, she clocked 32:31.8 to win the women’s 10,000m at the Athletics Kenya (AK) National Championships at the same venue.

Thus far this year, the 23-year-old has featured in two races, finishing on the podium on both occasions.

She began the year with a third-place finish in the women’s race at the Malaga Half Marathon, clocking 1:08.00.

Cheptoyek then cruised to victory at the Tokyo 10km race in May after clocking 30:22.

Joining her on the trip back to Kenya will be fellow countrywoman Shida Leni who won bronze in the women’s 4x400m relay at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

She was in Kenya two months ago, finishing second in the women’s 400m at the Kip Keino Classic World Continental Tour Gold after clocking 50.93.

Also in the mix is Ethiopian Berhanu Ayansa who has been on a hot streak in 2025.

Of the six races he has competed in this year, the 20-year-old has finished on the podium on five occasions.

His last race was at the Montgeron-Essonne meeting in France where he clocked 1:45.09 to win the men’s 800m.

Tuesday’s national trials will feature 150 athletes who have been exclusively invited by Athletics Kenya (AK) on the basis of World Athletics regulations on anti-doping tests.

All athletes are required to undergo at least three out-of-competition tests ahead of the global competition.

The first two finishers across the line will be automatically selected, with the third one to be identified by a selection panel.

Already, AK have selected four athletes to represent the country in the men’s 10,000m and women’s 5000m.

Edwin Kurgat and Ishmael Kipkurui will fly the national flag in the 25-lap race, after finishing fourth and fifth respectively at the Prefontaine Classic.

On the other, Beatrice Chebet and Agnes Ngetich will be running in the women’s 5000m.

AK are expected to select one athlete each for the two disciplines.