Fireworks expected in volleyball at secondary school games in Kakamega

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 18, 2025 – The battle lines have been drawn for this year’s Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National Term 2 Volleyball Championship which is scheduled for July 27-August 3 at Kakamega School.

With the official pool draws released, excitement is building across the country as elite teams prepare to face off for national bragging rights — and a chance to represent the country at the East Africa Games.

In the girls’ division, defending champions Kwanthanze, a perennial powerhouse with multiple national titles, headline Pool B alongside Sulumeti, Nyakongo and a team from North Eastern.

Kwanthanze’s boast a record-high seven national titles, their latest being their victory over Kesogon in last year’s final in Mombasa.

They are expected to top the pool but will have to be wary of Sulumeti who they met in the semi-finals of the same competition in 2018 — the Eastern region prevailing over their Western counterparts.

Pool A features a balanced mix of contenders including Moi Forces, known for their tactical discipline, and Kesogon, a side that has made steady strides in recent years.

Kesogon won the national title in 2023 before Kwathanze stormed back to win last year’s edition at the coast.

Soweto and Kahuro round out the group, with both eyeing their first national podium finish.

In the boys’ division, Malava Boys, the reigning champions and hosts’ local heroes, have been drawn into a tough Pool B that includes Mwaluphamba, Ruthimitu, and Gankanga.

Their match against Ruthimitu will be interesting to watch, the Nairobi-based school keen to make amends after failing to feature at last year’s competition.

Ruthimitu will be keen to reclaim the title they won in 2023.

Meanwhile, Pool A sees Cheptil, another title contender, grouped with Gogo, Kagonye, and debutants N.E, who are making their first-ever appearance on the national stage after a surprise run in the regional qualifiers.