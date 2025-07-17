Young sprinters impress on Day One of Africa Under 18/20 Champs - Capital Sports
The Kenyan team to the Africa Under 18 and Under 20 Championships pose for a photo after receiving their kits. PHOTO/ATHLETICS KENYA

Athletics

Young sprinters impress on Day One of Africa Under 18/20 Champs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 17, 2025 – Team Kenya co-captain Clinton Aluvi secured passageway into the next round of the Africa Under 18 and Under 20 Championships with victory in the men’s Under 20 100m in Nigeria on Wednesday evening.

The youngster stopped the timer at 10.37 to triumph in Heat 1 of the sprints race as Zimbabwean Tshuma Methembe finished second in 10.52.

Phaezel Prince Selepe of Botswana clocked 10.62 to claim third.

Aluvi will be joined in the next round by Robert Sang who won Heat 2 of the Under 18 men’s 400m after clocking 48.92.

Egyptian Abdelnaby Mohamed came second in 49.39 while Goodluck Johbull of Nigeria finished third after clocking 49.92.

In Heat 3 of the Under 20 men’s 400m, Evans Rotich ran 46.91 to finish third and also qualify for the next round.

Botswana’s Justice Oratile clocked 46.44 to win the race as Sampson Victor of Nigeria finished second in 46.91.

Kenya’s Simeon Araka was unfortunate in Heat 3 of the Under 20 men’s 400m after clocking 50.79 to finish fifth.

Also suffering loss was Victorious Jeruto who missed out on podium in the Under 18 girls’ triple jump.

The youngster finished eighth with a score of 11.10m, in a competition won by Burkina Faso’s Zalissa Zongo who led the way with 12.79m.

Morocco’s Kawtar Merzaq (12.61m) and Tunisia’s Feriel Chniba (12.16m) took silver and bronze respectively.

