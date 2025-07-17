Tusker FC Releases Nine Players as Squad Reshuffle Begins - Capital Sports
Football

Tusker FC Releases Nine Players as Squad Reshuffle Begins

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – Tusker FC has officially parted ways with nine players following the expiry of their contracts, in what appears to be a significant squad shake-up ahead of the new Football Kenya Federation Premier League season 2025/26.

In a statement released on Thursday, the club confirmed that John Byamukama, James Kibande, Luke Namanda, David Odoyo, Boban Zirintusa, Deogratious Ojok, Mike Oduor, and Lawrence Luvanda will not be returning to the team.

Also exiting the team is defender Yussuf Mainge, whose season-long loan from Police FC has come to an end.

“We thank each of them for their service, commitment, and contributions during their time at Ruaraka,” said Tusker FC Chief Executive Officer Sam Nzau.

He added, “Their efforts have been integral to the team, both on and off the pitch, and they leave with our sincere gratitude.”

The mass exit of players follows the club’s recent moves to bolster its squad, including the promotion of youth team players, striker David Polepole, and defender George Odhiambo to the senior team.

The brewers have also secured the services of Vincent Otieno Owino from Nairobi City Stars early this month, signaling the beginning of new plans under the club’s technical bench.

Tusker FC is expected to make more announcements in the coming weeks as they continue their preparations for the new season.

In this article:
