Tunisian Jabeur to step back from tennis for own wellbeing

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 17 – Ons Jabeur is taking a “step back” from tennis for her own wellbeing.

The WTA announced, external on Thursday the Tunisian had withdrawn from the forthcoming Montreal Open and added the 30-year-old was “the only player in the top 99 who has not entered next month’s US Open”.

“For the past two years I’ve been pushing myself so hard, fighting through injuries and facing many other challenges,” wrote Jabeur in a social media post.

“But, deep down, I haven’t felt happy on court for some time now.

“Tennis is such a beautiful sport. But right now I feel it’s time to take a step back and finally put myself first: to breathe, to heal, and to rediscover the joy of simply living.”

Jabeur has been as high as number two in the rankings but has now dropped to 71st.

A two-time Wimbledon runner-up, she retired from her first round match at the All England Club this year as she struggled on the tournament’s hottest ever opening day.

Following her Wimbeldon exit, Jabeur said: “I’m pretty sad, it really doesn’t really help with my confidence and what I keep pushing myself to do, even though it has been a very tough season for me.”

She added she would rest and just “try to disconnect a little bit from tennis” and spend some time with her family.