Tunisian Jabeur to step back from tennis for own wellbeing - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jabeur has reached the final at Wimbledon and the US Open but is yet to win a Grand Slam title. Photo/EPA

Tennis

Tunisian Jabeur to step back from tennis for own wellbeing

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 17 – Ons Jabeur is taking a “step back” from tennis for her own wellbeing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The WTA announced, external on Thursday the Tunisian had withdrawn from the forthcoming Montreal Open and added the 30-year-old was “the only player in the top 99 who has not entered next month’s US Open”.

“For the past two years I’ve been pushing myself so hard, fighting through injuries and facing many other challenges,” wrote Jabeur in a social media post.

“But, deep down, I haven’t felt happy on court for some time now.

“Tennis is such a beautiful sport. But right now I feel it’s time to take a step back and finally put myself first: to breathe, to heal, and to rediscover the joy of simply living.”

Jabeur has been as high as number two in the rankings but has now dropped to 71st.

A two-time Wimbledon runner-up, she retired from her first round match at the All England Club this year as she struggled on the tournament’s hottest ever opening day.

Following her Wimbeldon exit, Jabeur said: “I’m pretty sad, it really doesn’t really help with my confidence and what I keep pushing myself to do, even though it has been a very tough season for me.”

She added she would rest and just “try to disconnect a little bit from tennis” and spend some time with her family.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020