NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – Kenya’s Ruth Chepng’etich, who is the Women’s Marathon World Record Holder, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for doping.

In a statement, the anti-doping body said the 2019 world champion tested positive for hydrocholorothiazide.

Chepngetich made history at last year’s Chicago Marathon when she clocked a world record of 2:09:56, becoming the first woman to run under 2:10 in the 42km.