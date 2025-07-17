Rugby: Lynagh to start for Australia in first Lions Test

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 17 – Fly-half Tom Lynagh will emulate his father, the Wallaby great Michael, when he starts for Australia in Saturday’s first Test against the British and Irish Lions.

With regular starter Noah Lolesio injured, Lynagh, 22, will make his first international start at the Suncorp Stadium, wearing number 10 as Michael did in the 1989 series against the Lions.

Key forwards Rob Valetini and Will Skelton are both unavailable because of calf problems, depriving Australia head coach Joe Schmidt of two of his most powerful ball carriers.

Schmidt, who played down his side’s chances of beating the Lions in the three-Test series after his side’s 21-18 win over Fiji, said both Valetini and Skelton were close to selection.

“They were right on the edge,” he said. “If it was the last game of the series they probably would have played but you can’t try and push them.”

Nick Champion de Crespigny makes his debut on the flank in place of Valetini, with Harry Wilson captaining from number eight and Fraser McReight completing the back row.

“The good thing with Nick, he’s a good line-out option,” said Schmidt. “He is probably a bit more of a roving scavenger than ‘Bobby V’ (Valetini), who in the past has been a big ball-carrier for us, and so he’ll complement Fraser in that respect.”

Nick Frost and Jeremy Williams are in the second row in the absence of the formidable Skelton.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, the 21-year-old cross-code superstar, partners Len Ikitau in an exciting midfield.

Loose-head prop Angus Bell is held back on the bench, with the 2013 series veteran James Slipper starting.

Western Force flay-half Ben Donaldson is preferred to the veteran James O’Connor as Lynagh’s back-up, with the latter starting against the Lions in 2013 and called up to the squad following Lolesio’s neck injury.

Schmidt backed Lynagh to thrive in the high-stakes atmosphere of Saturday’s showdown, while admitting it will be a baptism of fire for the rookie.

Lynagh only has an hour of Test rugby under his belt, with all three of his appearances for Australia coming as a replacement.

“He may not seem like he’s designed to run a game and dictate what’s happening but he has a quiet confidence that gives us a quiet confidence,” Schmidt said.

“He’s fitted in really well and given us the confidence he’s going to run the game really well.

“It’s Suncorp Stadium, it’s his home track and it’s a fantastic opportunity.

“It’s not ideal to be starting your first Test match for the Wallabies against the Lions but if not now when? You have got to start somewhere.”

Starting XV: Wright; Jorgensen, Suaalii, Ikitau, Potter; Lynagh, Gordon; Slipper, Faessler, Alaalatoa, Frost, Williams, De Crespigny, McReight, Wilson (capt)

Replacements: Pollard, Bell, Robertson, Hooper, Tizzano, McDermott, Donaldson, Kellaway.

Suncorp Stadium record adds to Australia ‘confidence’

Despite the Lions’ strong record in Brisbane – the touring team have never lost in Queensland – Wallaby great Will Genia believes the Australia players will be inspired by the Suncorp Stadium come Saturday.

“I would say for us it’s the unofficial home of rugby in Australia,” the 110-cap scrum-half told the Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

“The best record we have is at the Suncorp Stadium. And having played there myself, there is a different feel about it.

“It feels like an actual home ground for us, so that adds a bit of confidence for the boys heading into the game.”

Genia started all three Tests for Australia in the 2013 series against the Lions, and despite the 2-1 series defeat he remembers fondly the scale of the occasion 12 years ago.

“If I think back to the actual Test series, I would say it was the greatest experience of my rugby career,” he added.

“Once every 12 years, the tradition, history, the prestige and the attention surrounding it – it was an amazing experience.

“I just never experienced anything like it. You know you are coming up against the best players from four nations coming together.

“So that in itself as a challenge was something I really embraced. To put myself in that position under that pressure was something I really enjoyed.”