Newcastle turn to Wissa after ending Ekitike pursuit

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 17 – Newcastle are expected to accelerate their interest in Brentford striker Yoane Wissa in the next 24 hours after withdrawing from their pursuit of Hugo Ekitike.

The Magpies want to sign a new centre-forward but their £70m offer to Eintracht Frankfurt for 23-year-old Frenchman Ekitike was rejected.

Liverpool have also targeted Ekitike as a possible alternative to their first-choice target, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.

And with Newcastle adamant Isak is not for sale, the Anfield club are now expected to step up their interest in Ekitike.

Sources have told BBC Sport that with Newcastle’s efforts to land Ekitike hitting complications in the last 24 hours, the Magpies have turned their attentions to Wissa.

Brentford attacker Wissa, 28, is also a target for Tottenham and Nottingham Forest

It is understood Newcastle’s interest in the Democratic Republic of Congo international is less advanced than that of those clubs as things stand, but it is now set to ramp up as the club from north east England increase their efforts to sign a striker.

Brentford are adamant they do not want to lose Bryan Mbeumo, who is coveted by Manchester United, and Wissa this summer – but Wissa is open to leaving the Bees for a chance to play in the Champions League.

He has scored 45 goals in 137 Premier League appearances since joining from Lorient in 2021.

How Wissa’s role changed at Brentford

The 28-year-old was impressive in filling the void left by Ivan Toney’s £40m departure to the Saudi Pro League last summer, a sale which heralded a change in Wissa’s role for Brentford.

He moved from an attacking midfield position/support striker position to centre forward and as a result was far more involved in the penalty box.

This change in emphasis resulted in the best scoring campaign of the DR Congo international’s 12-season senior league career, with all 19 of his Premier League goals coming from inside the box.

He ranked second overall for open-play goals in 2024-25, ahead of the likes of in-demand team-mate Bryan Mbeumo and Manchester United’s £62.5m signing Matheus Cunha.

It is a theme of Wissa’s top-flight career, with all 45 of his Premier League goals having been scored from open play. Only Phil Foden (46) has scored more goals among players never to have converted a penalty since Wissa made his debut in August 2021.