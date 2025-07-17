Newcastle turn to Wissa after ending Ekitike pursuit - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Brentford striker Yoane Wissa has scored 45 goals in 137 Premier League appearances

English Premier League

Newcastle turn to Wissa after ending Ekitike pursuit

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 17 – Newcastle are expected to accelerate their interest in Brentford striker Yoane Wissa in the next 24 hours after withdrawing from their pursuit of Hugo Ekitike.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Magpies want to sign a new centre-forward but their £70m offer to Eintracht Frankfurt for 23-year-old Frenchman Ekitike was rejected.

Liverpool have also targeted Ekitike as a possible alternative to their first-choice target, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.

And with Newcastle adamant Isak is not for sale, the Anfield club are now expected to step up their interest in Ekitike.

Sources have told BBC Sport that with Newcastle’s efforts to land Ekitike hitting complications in the last 24 hours, the Magpies have turned their attentions to Wissa.

Brentford attacker Wissa, 28, is also a target for Tottenham and Nottingham Forest

It is understood Newcastle’s interest in the Democratic Republic of Congo international is less advanced than that of those clubs as things stand, but it is now set to ramp up as the club from north east England increase their efforts to sign a striker.

Brentford are adamant they do not want to lose Bryan Mbeumo, who is coveted by Manchester United, and Wissa this summer – but Wissa is open to leaving the Bees for a chance to play in the Champions League.

He has scored 45 goals in 137 Premier League appearances since joining from Lorient in 2021.

How Wissa’s role changed at Brentford

The 28-year-old was impressive in filling the void left by Ivan Toney’s £40m departure to the Saudi Pro League last summer, a sale which heralded a change in Wissa’s role for Brentford.

He moved from an attacking midfield position/support striker position to centre forward and as a result was far more involved in the penalty box.

This change in emphasis resulted in the best scoring campaign of the DR Congo international’s 12-season senior league career, with all 19 of his Premier League goals coming from inside the box.

He ranked second overall for open-play goals in 2024-25, ahead of the likes of in-demand team-mate Bryan Mbeumo and Manchester United’s £62.5m signing Matheus Cunha.

It is a theme of Wissa’s top-flight career, with all 45 of his Premier League goals having been scored from open play. Only Phil Foden (46) has scored more goals among players never to have converted a penalty since Wissa made his debut in August 2021.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020