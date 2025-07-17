Liverpool closing in on Ekitike signing

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 17 – Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike in a deal worth over £70m.

Multiple sources have indicated that Liverpool aim to have the transfer wrapped up by the weekend.

Newcastle have already had a £70million offer for Ekitike rejected by Frankfurt, with Liverpool’s offer expected to surpass the Magpies’ bid.

Ekitike is open to joining the Premier League champions, who want to sign a new central striker.

Liverpool have also shown a major interest in Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, but the Magpies are adamant the Swede is not for sale at any price.

Liverpool have already signed midfielder Florian Wirtz in a potential British record £116m deal this summer and paid £40m and £30m respectively for full-backs Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

Newcastle are expected to accelerate their interest in Brentford striker Yoane Wissa in the next 24 hours after their own attempts to land Ekitike slowed.