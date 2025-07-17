Kitui’s Ithookwe Stadium To Be Completed October 6, Assures Mvuyra - Capital Sports
Ongoing construction at the Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui county

Football

Kitui’s Ithookwe Stadium To Be Completed October 6, Assures Mvuyra

Published

KITUI, Kenya, July 17 – The ongoing construction of the Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County is expected to be completed by October 6, ready on time to host Mashujaa Day, Cabinet Secretary of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports, Salim Mvurya, confirmed on Thursday.

Mvurya, who inspected the 10,000-capacity facility on Wednesday, said works are already 15 percent complete and expressed his satisfaction with the pace and quality of the work, stating that the stadium will be upgraded after the national celebrations to support a range of sporting disciplines, including athletics.

“I was here in February where I announced the Government’s intention to construct this facility, and today I am pleased to confirm that work is well underway,” said Mvurya.

Sports CS Salim Mvuyra inspecting ongoing construction at the Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui county

He added, “The people of Kitui stand to benefit from improved infrastructure, job creation, and long-term sporting and economic opportunities.”

The CS reaffirmed the government’s commitment to developing high-quality sports infrastructure, following President William Ruto’s directive to raise sports facilities nationwide to global standards.

He also emphasized the importance of local participation, urging the contractors to prioritize hiring local youth and artisans.

“Our goal is not just to build stadiums, but to empower communities,” the CS said.

During the tour, the Deputy Governor of Kitui County, Augustine Wambua, commended the national government’s collaboration with the county government, led by Governor Julius Malombe, which has been instrumental in the smooth delivery of the project.

