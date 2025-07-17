Kenyan Referee Selected to Officiate Africa Nations Championship  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – Kenyan referee Nyagrowa Dickens Mimisa has been selected by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to officiate in the upcoming Africa Nations Championship to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania from August 2-30.

Other Kenyans are Mwangi Samuel Kuria, who will be the assistant referee, and Stephen Yiemb,e who will be stationed at the Video Match Officials (VMOs)

A total of 70 match officials have been selected, including 26 referees, 26 assistant referees, and 18 Video Match Officials (VMOs) representing over 30 CAF Member Associations across the continent.

The list reflects CAF’s continued commitment to enhancing officiating standards by blending seasoned referees with emerging talent, as well as further reinforcing gender inclusion with several women officials appointed to the prestigious tournament.

Notably, Bouchra Karboubi of Morocco and Shamirah Nabadda of Uganda headline the list of women referees selected, while Diana Chikotesha (Zambia) and Atezambong Fomo Carine (Cameroon) return as experienced assistant referees.

Also included are Video Match Officials such as Mahmoud Ashour (Egypt), Samir Guezzaz (Morocco), and Ghorbal Mustapha (Algeria), underscoring CAF’s focus on high-level technical support during the competition.

All match officials are expected to arrive in the host nations prior to kick-off for final preparations, including a pre-tournament referees workshop covering theoretical and practical sessions to align with CAF’s officiating protocols and technological tools like VAR.