Kenyan Referee Selected to Officiate Africa Nations Championship   - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Photo/COURTESY

CHAN 2025

Kenyan Referee Selected to Officiate Africa Nations Championship  

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – Kenyan referee Nyagrowa Dickens Mimisa has been selected by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to officiate in the upcoming Africa Nations Championship to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania from August 2-30.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Other Kenyans are Mwangi Samuel Kuria, who will be the assistant referee, and Stephen Yiemb,e who will be stationed at the Video Match Officials (VMOs)

A total of 70 match officials have been selected, including 26 referees, 26 assistant referees, and 18 Video Match Officials (VMOs) representing over 30 CAF Member Associations across the continent.

The list reflects CAF’s continued commitment to enhancing officiating standards by blending seasoned referees with emerging talent, as well as further reinforcing gender inclusion with several women officials appointed to the prestigious tournament.

Notably, Bouchra Karboubi of Morocco and Shamirah Nabadda of Uganda headline the list of women referees selected, while Diana Chikotesha (Zambia) and Atezambong Fomo Carine (Cameroon) return as experienced assistant referees.

Also included are Video Match Officials such as Mahmoud Ashour (Egypt), Samir Guezzaz (Morocco), and Ghorbal Mustapha (Algeria), underscoring CAF’s focus on high-level technical support during the competition.

All match officials are expected to arrive in the host nations prior to kick-off for final preparations, including a pre-tournament referees workshop covering theoretical and practical sessions to align with CAF’s officiating protocols and technological tools like VAR.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020