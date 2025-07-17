Champion Balala, Lejirma Clash At Kabete Open Title As More Golfers Eye NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale Spots - Capital Sports
Adel Balala

Golf

Champion Balala, Lejirma Clash At Kabete Open Title As More Golfers Eye NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale Spots

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – Defending champion Adel Balala will battle it out with 90 top golfers as the NCBA Kabete Opens takes center stage Friday to Sunday at Vet Lab, officially teeing off this year’s Kenya Swing Tournaments.

The event has attracted 80 Kenyan players and others from Rwanda, Mauritius, Austria, Zambia, South Africa, and Burundi, all chasing valuable World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) points.

Balala, a three-time winner in the years 2021, 2022, and 2024, is the man to watch as he eyes a record fourth title.

He will face stiff competition from current KAGC Championship leader John Lejirma, alongside Michael Karanga and home player Ebill Omolo.

In the women’s category, teenage prodigy Kanana Muthoni joins talented field including Bianca Ngecu, Joyce Wanjiru, Mercy Nyanchama, and Kellie Gachaga.

International players Niyonkuru Alain of Rwanda, Pranay Kapur of South Africa, and Gilbert Chalwe of Zambia are among those expected to make strong impressions.

The Open is the first of three tournaments in the Kenya Swing series, which continues next week with the Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship at Sigona Golf Club, before concluding with the Kenya Amateur Strokeplay Championship later this month, also at Vet Lab Sports Club.

Tournament Director Brian Akun praised the players’ dedication and the support of sponsors and hosts.

“We are deeply grateful to the players for their commitment and continued support of the NCBA KAGC Series. Their dedication truly elevates the standards of amateur golf in the region. We also extend our sincere thanks to Vet Lab Sports Club for graciously availing the course for both the NCBA Kabete Open and the Strokeplay Championship,” he said.

Golfers will play two rounds before a cut brings the field to the top 33 and ties, who will proceed to the final round.

At stake is a prize purse of Ksh 500,000, with the winner taking home Ksh 115,000.

Attention will also shift to Windsor Golf Hotel and County on Saturday, July 19, where over 100 golfers are set to compete in the NCBA Golf Series Monthly Mug.

The event offers another pathway for more golfers to book their slots for the NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale set for November, same venue.

Last weekend, Dennis Rono led the charge at Eldoret Golf Club qualifiers, carding an impressive round of 64 to win overall and book his spot in the finale alongside Shadrack Ngetich and Jedidah Keitany, and Jonathan Barorot.

Ngetich and Keitany emerged victorious in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, with 66 and 75 points, while Barorot claimed the junior title with 70 playing off handicap 17.

With the rise in competition and excitement, Kenya’s amateur golf calendar continues to heat up, offering thrilling action on the fairways and a growing platform for regional golf.

