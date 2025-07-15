German-based fencer Ndolo calls for more funding for the game - Capital Sports
Kenyan Fencer Alexandra Ndolo during competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

Fencing

German-based fencer Ndolo calls for more funding for the game

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – Kenya’s German-born fencer Alexandra Ndolo believes that the sport can grow a lot more in the country, if only the Fencing Federation and the country’s Ministry of Sport can offer more financial support.

Ndolo switched allegiance from Germany and became the first ever fencer to represent Kenya at the Olympic Games in Paris last year.

Since then, she has won the African championship three times in a row and speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net says her involvement and competing at the highest level with the Kenyan flag has improved the interest of the game in the country.

“I wish the Federation could do more in the country especially in terms of financing to stretch the game further and also to ensure that athletes attend international competitions. Apart from the programs the National Olympic Committee is financing, there is nothing more. I would think that as an athlete who is a three-time champion and competed at the Olympics, I could get more financial support when going for competitions and preparation from the Ministry of Sports as well but as I have been supporting myself. I would appreciate if there was a bit more support especially now that I am preparing for the World Championships,” Ndolo told Telecomasia.

For a game that was erstwhile hugely unknown in the country, she believes that her participation at the Olympics has opened up the sport to more enthusiasts.

“The qualification, medals and the wins mean a lot to me but definitely mean a whole lot more to the country and the people of Kenya. I feel that the acknowledgement and knowledge of fencing in Kenya has grown since I started competing and there is hope that more athletes will rise to represent Kenya at the highest level,” added Ndolo.

