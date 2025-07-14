The Madira Dream: Vihiga-based club want to change narrative in women's football - Capital Sports
Madira Soccer Assassins players pose in their new kits.

Kenyan Premier League

The Madira Dream: Vihiga-based club want to change narrative in women’s football

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 14, 2025 – Madira Soccer Assassins chair Alex Alumira is hopeful the team will be a model club even as they return to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women’s Premier League.

Alumira says the club seeks to provide a great future for its players by harnessing the best of football talent as well as classroom education.

“Now we have a huge task ahead of us…where will these senior players go to while they clear their Form Four? Our dream is to ensure that after they clear their fourth Form, they get somewhere they can continue their studies. This is to ensure they get the skills they can hold on to after finishing playing football,” he said.

Founded in 2018 by Alumira, Madira Soccer Assassins made history as the first-ever high school to feature in the top tier of women’s football — in 2023/24.

This is after winning the FKF Women’s Division One Championships in the previous season.

Even though they were relegated after one season in the top tier, the team — composed of players from Madira Girls’ High School in Vihiga County — had done more than enough to win the hearts of football purists in the country.

Madira Soccer Assassins receive a cheque of Ksh 1.5 million from Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

Going up against professional players in the top league, the team proved that indeed there is abundance of talent in women’s football at the grassroots.

Having bounced back to the elite league, many hope Madira Soccer Assassins will be better experienced to kill off the competition, unlike their maiden appearance two seasons ago.

Nonetheless, Alumira reiterates that the Madira dream goes beyond winning silverware.

“Our dream as a club is to nurture these talents from a young age all the way into adulthood. That is why we have adopted Madira Primary School and Madira Girls to help us nurture these talents into mature talents in future,” the ex-Vihiga Queens head coach said.

He added: “We started from humble beginnings as a small team and we give credit to the Governor (Wilberforce Otichilo) for coming in handy to help nurture the dreams of these players.”

The team have benefitted from a KShs. 1.5 million support from Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and a new set of kits ahead of the new campaign.

Alumira said the sponsorship will go a long way in shaping the players into the best version of themselves.

“This partnership with KCB is a game-changer for our team. It not only fuels our sporting ambitions but also ensures our girls can pursue their education without disruption. We are building more than footballers; we are actively shaping future leaders,” he said.

Speaking at the same time, former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba expressed optimism that the Madira dream will be realised at the highest levels of the game.

“I have no doubt that these girls will grow to become the kind of people we have dreamt for them. My great dream is to see them pursue a career in football at the highest level,” Namwamba said.

The support will be spread across two seasons, with the team receiving Kshs. 750,000 each season specifically to support the education of its members.

In addition, KCB will provide training equipment, footballs, and other essential resources the team may need to thrive both on and off the pitch.

