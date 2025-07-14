Palmer peerless performance makes PSG sing the blues in Club World Cup final - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Cole Palmer celebrates his goal with Reece James (L) and Joao Pedro. PHOTO/CHELSEA FC

English Premiership

Palmer peerless performance makes PSG sing the blues in Club World Cup final

Published

NEW JERSEY, United States, July 14, 2025 – Chelsea put on a masterclass to thrash Paris St Germain 3-0 in the Fifa Club World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Cole Palmer’s double in the 22nd and 30th minutes gave the Blues the perfect start before Joao Pedro’s strike at the stroke of halftime proved to the final nail in PSG’s coffin of hopes for a glorious ending to a peerless campaign.

Palmer’s opener came only a few minutes after Desire Doue had missed an open chance to put the European champions ahead, choosing instead to square a pass into the box while one-on-one with Robert Sanchez in Chelsea’s goalmouth.

Luis Enrique’s hopes of a resurrection faded in the second half, much so with the sending off of Joao Neves in the 85th minute.

More to follow…

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020