Palmer peerless performance makes PSG sing the blues in Club World Cup final

NEW JERSEY, United States, July 14, 2025 – Chelsea put on a masterclass to thrash Paris St Germain 3-0 in the Fifa Club World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Cole Palmer’s double in the 22nd and 30th minutes gave the Blues the perfect start before Joao Pedro’s strike at the stroke of halftime proved to the final nail in PSG’s coffin of hopes for a glorious ending to a peerless campaign.

Palmer’s opener came only a few minutes after Desire Doue had missed an open chance to put the European champions ahead, choosing instead to square a pass into the box while one-on-one with Robert Sanchez in Chelsea’s goalmouth.

Luis Enrique’s hopes of a resurrection faded in the second half, much so with the sending off of Joao Neves in the 85th minute.

More to follow…