KCB’s Munala hungry for more after winning inaugural Kenya Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 14, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) women’s volleyball team coach Japheth Munala says winning the Kenya Cup has stirred a hunger for more success.

Munala says the lionesses build upon their victory and come back stronger for next season.

“This performance we have put on today…we are going to improve on it so that we can do even better. If KCB remain together as a team as they are, then we will be force to reckon with in the coming days,” he said.

The gaffer says the club will leverage on the good relationship they have with several schools to identify and tap talents.

“We have Kesogon High School…Kwathanze Secondary …so we are relying on those academies at the grassroots to bring the players up. So, when they come to our team, they will just fit,” the former Malkia Strikers boss said.

The bankers clinched the inaugural Kenya Cup with a straight sets victory over Kenya Pipeline in the final at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium on Sunday evening.

KCB won 25-16, 25-19, 25- 22 to put the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) League champions to the sword and avenge their loss to the oil merchants earlier in the season.

Reflecting on the match, Munala said it is a precursor of next season where they aim to reclaim their league title.

“I feel happy and proud for the KCB team. It was a tough match from the start but I am happy that it ended well for us. I hope next season we are going to start very well and maybe, win the league now,” he said.

He singled out Esther Mutinda for her mercurial role in securing victory for the bankers.

“That’s the department in which we were lacking. We had a setter who was inexperienced…she did her best but she was inexperienced. But, Esther is an experienced setter…she knows where to put the ball and who to give. She has given us this win after a long season,” Munala said of the former Kenya Pipeline player.

Meanwhile, Kenya Prisons finished third after walloping Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in straight sets of 25-15, 25-13 and 25-19 at the same venue.