Kenya Simbas in Uganda

Rugby

So near…yet so far for Simbas 2027 World Cup dream

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 13, 2025 – National men’s rugby 15s team’s hopes of a first ever World Cup billowed in smoke after a 29-23 loss to Zimbabwe in the semis of the Rugby Africa Cup in Kampala, Uganda on Sunday evening.

The game breathed to life from the get-go, both teams responding try for try.

Despite losing Griffin Chao to the sin bin, the Simbas went into in the ascendancy, leading 18-13 at halftime.

The Kabras Sugar winger came back from the 10-minute spell in the wilderness to put Jerome Paarwater’s side in front, putting down the ball over the white chalk.

However, the tide turned against the East Africans, the Sables returning in the second half to take a 29-18 lead.

A Teddy Akala try in the dying embers of the game proved to be nothing more than consolation.

Kenya will now play Algeria in the third place playoff on Saturday as the Zimbabweans continue their World Cup qualification journey against Namibia in the final.

