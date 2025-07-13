Arsenal close to finalising Gyokeres deal - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres. PHOTO/VIKTOR GYOKERES X

English Premiership

Arsenal close to finalising Gyokeres deal

Published

LONDON, England, July 13, 2025 – Arsenal are close to finalising a deal with Sporting to sign Sweden forward Viktor Gyokeres.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The two clubs have been negotiating for more than a week with discussions now at an advanced stage and an agreement close.

Arsenal’s most recent proposal for the 27-year-old totals about 70m euros (£60m) including add-ons.

Gyokeres has already agreed terms on a five-year deal with the Gunners, so once the finer details of the club-to-club agreement are agreed, the formalities of the move will be swiftly concluded.

BBC Sport revealed at the start of the month how Arsenal had turned their attentions to Gyokeres after hitting an impasse in their bid to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta flew to Lisbon towards the end of last week to lead negotiations with Sporting.

This weekend, Sporting’s president Frederico Varandas said Gyokeres was facing disciplinary action after failing to report for pre-season training.

Gyokeres, who scored 54 goals in 52 games last season, has yet to publicly explain why he has not turned up for pre-season.

Varandas told Portuguese news agency Lusa that “no one is above the interests of the club”.

Former Brighton and Coventry striker Gyokeres has scored 97 goals in 102 matches during his two seasons in Portugal, firing Sporting to two league titles.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020