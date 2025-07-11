Musonye: In the spirit of Harambee, let’s fill the stadium during CHAN

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – With less than a month to go, the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) Local Organizing Committee chairman, Nicholas Musonye, has issued a rallying call to fans as Kenya hosts Group A matches at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani from August 3.

Musonye, a former long-serving CECAFA Secretary General, while speaking Friday at the Nyayo National Stadium, called on Kenyans, especially the youth, to turn up in large numbers to support the tournament, framing CHAN as more than just a sporting event but a national moment.

Musonye confirmed that teams are expected to start arriving next week, and the LOC is working closely with CAF to coordinate training schedules and logistics.

“This is our chance to show the unity of purpose as a country. We are a diverse people, but we’ve always come together in the spirit of Harambee. Let us use this tournament to deepen that spirit and leave behind a legacy,” Musonye stated.

“We’ve already received their arrival schedules and are ensuring everything runs flawlessly,” he said.

Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) Local Organising Committee chairman Nicholas Musonye. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Musonye emphasized that Kenya’s successful hosting of CHAN will play a critical role in shaping the region’s ability to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside neighbors Uganda and Tanzania.

“This is the first time East Africa is hosting CHAN. If we succeed, the entire continent will look to us with renewed confidence for AFCON 2027.”

“We’re not leaving anyone behind. This is for the youth, the old, men, and women. Africa is coming to Kenya, and we are ready.”

Harambee Stars players Elly Madada, Boniface Muchiri, and Mohammed Bajaber at Kasarani Camp. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

This is the first time Kenya will host a major football tournament since CAF withdrew the AFCON hosting rights in 1996 and again in 2018 for CHAN, due to a lack of proper infrastructure.

“The government has come out strongly to ensure our facilities are in place. For the first time in decades, we have venues that meet international standards. People who knew these venues before will think they’re brand new. The training grounds are also world-class.”

“CAF spent three days with us, inspecting facilities and facilitating capacity-building workshops for our young committees. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive,” he noted.

Kenya will host Group A at the newly refurbished Moi International Stadium and will take on Angola, Morocco, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Hosts Harambee Stars will kick off its campaign against the Democratic Republic of Congo on August 3, then face Angola on August 7, clash with Morocco on August 10 before taking a one-week break, then wrap up the group fixture against the Chipolopolo of Zambia on August 17.