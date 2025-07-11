Midfielder Gibbs-White set for Spurs move medical

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 11 – Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is set to have a medical at Tottenham on Friday before completing a £60m move.

Well-placed sources have told BBC Sport the 25-year-old has a £60m release clause, which Spurs are set to trigger with the formalities of his switch to accelerate in the next 24 hours.

Gibbs-White, who has four England caps, was on Manchester City’s radar this summer but Pep Guardiola’s side have cooled their interest.

He scored seven goals and added eight assists in 34 Premier League games last season, and has attracted interest from a number of England’s top clubs in recent months, but Spurs have stepped up their efforts to sign him.

Gibbs-White is set to follow Anthony Elanga out of the City Ground with Forest agreeing the latter’s £55m sale to Newcastle earlier this week.

Spurs, who appointed Thomas Frank as new head coach last month, also signed Mohammed Kudus from West Ham for £55m and have an interest in Brentford attacker Yoane Wissa.

Gibbs-White joined Forest from Wolves for a then club-record fee of £25m plus add-ons in August 2022, on a five-year deal. He has made 118 appearances in three years at Forest, scoring 18 goals and providing 28 assists.

He made his England debut as a substitute in the Nations League win over the Republic of Ireland in September under interim manager Lee Carsley, with his most recent appearance coming off the bench in the 3-1 friendly defeat by Senegal at the City Ground under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

Flair players with Premier League experience – analysis

So that will be £115m spent in 24 hours for Tottenham. It’s all very un-Daniel Levy-like, isn’t it?

With Kudus and now Gibbs-White on the way to north London, both are flair players that live up to Tottenham’s attacking traditions. But crucially are players who have Premier League experience.

Indeed, that was the remit for Tottenham’s recruitment team this summer.

The Spurs squad is already packed full of exciting young potential, what Thomas Frank believes it needs is experience.

While Kudus and Gibbs-White are relatively young – 24 and 25, respectively – they are well-versed in the rigours of England’s top-flight.

Kudus has two full seasons for West Ham under his belt, making 80 appearances across all competitions, while Gibbs-White has played in the last three Premier League campaigns for Forest and had prior experience as a teenager at Wolves.

Spurs’ interest in Brentford duo Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo is further illustration of Tottenham’s recruitment remit.