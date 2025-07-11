Arsenal close to signing Chelsea winger Madueke

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 11 – Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal with Chelsea to sign winger Noni Madueke for just over £50m.

BBC Sport previously reported that the England international had agreed personal terms with Arsenal before a potential move across London.

And the clubs have now reached an agreement in principle over a fee, with the finer details needing to be finalised.

Madueke, 23, is currently part of Chelsea’s squad at the Club World Cup and came on as a substitute as the Blues reached the final of the competition after beating Brazilian side Fluminense 2-0.

He has played 92 times for Chelsea since joining them from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 and scored 20 goals.

Madueke was in Tottenham’s academy before spending four and a half years in the Netherlands.

Where could Madueke play for the Gunners? Analysis

Madueke has made the vast majority of his appearances for the Blues on the right, with 88% of his Premier League minutes coming on that flank since joining in January 2023.

His signing would, therefore, ease the burden Bukayo Saka, who has perhaps been overworked in recent seasons. Saka started 108 of 114 league matches from 2021-22 to 23-24 but missed three months of the most recent campaign with a hamstring injury. Like Saka, when Madueke features on the right wing he looks to cut inside and shoot with his favoured left foot.

Madueke actually ended last season playing on the left for Chelsea, with head coach Enzo Maresca altering his approach during the run-in.

The former PSV Eindhoven man started four of the Blues’ final five Premier League matches on that flank, plus the Conference League final. He also began on the left in England’s win against Andorra in June, when he was one of the Three Lions’ better performers, setting up Harry Kane’s winner.

So in addition to cover for Saka on the right, Madueke could provide competition for both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the opposite wing, where he would offer a slightly more direct threat.

In the most recent Premier League season, Madueke attempted more shots and dribbles per 90 minutes than both Martinelli and Trossard and carried the ball significantly further.