Tusker new boy ‘Oti’ reveals reason he settled to join Brewers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – New Tusker FC midfielder Vincent Otieno says he was attracted to Tusker FC’s ambition to win trophies, after completing a two-year deal to join the Brewers from relegated Nairobi City Stars.

Otieno was one of City Stars’ bright prospects in an otherwise difficult season that saw them drop to the second tier, and Tusker were quick to snap his services. He had been a prized target for several clubs, but the Brewers were quick to secure his services.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Otieno, 25, says his ambition is to win trophies with the club.

“This is a team with a lot of history and they have won and competed for titles every season. That is the biggest thing that attracted me here. Of course there were several offers from different clubs but I chose to join Tusker because of the challenge it will give me. I had a look at their trophy cabinet and it has really challenged me to work hard and ensure that I also leave a mark and bring a trophy,” Otieno told Telecomasia.

Tusker are in the process of rebuilding their team ahead of the new season especially after finishing the season without a single trophy. Coach Charles Okere is looking to bring more reinforcements before the team reports back to pre-season training later this month.