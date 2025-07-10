Over 250 Golfers to Grace Lady Captain’s Swing in Ruiru - Capital Sports
Golf

Over 250 Golfers to Grace Lady Captain’s Swing in Ruiru

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – The Ruiru Golf Course has attracted over 250 amateur golfers who will battle it out for top honours this weekend at the Lady Captain’s Swing.

The tournament, which draws golfers from Nairobi and its environs, tees off at 6:30 am for the morning round, with the afternoon session slated to begin at 11:00 am.

In a bold twist to the traditional game, this edition will task golfers to play with only four clubs, a significant departure from the usual 14.

This exciting rule encourages players to think creatively and approach the game with a fresh, strategic mindset.

“It’s about creativity, strategy, and skill. Limiting one’s clubs challenges the shot-making ability and brings out the fun in the game,” said Ruiru Sports Club Lady Captain Rodah Mukami.

Commenting on the upcoming tournament, Mukami added: “This competition is important for two reasons: Number one, it plays a pivotal role in fostering golfing action within this region, and secondly, it is crucial to position our club as a premier golfing destination. I can assure the players that the course is in pristine condition and the greens are well-kept.”

Rodah’s vision extends beyond just this weekend’s tournament. She is championing efforts to attract corporate sponsorships, host elite competitions, and position Ruiru among the few courses capable of hosting prestigious events like the Kenya Open.

“We are doing the best we can to ensure that we are playing our role in advancing the growth of the sport. We intend to host as many corporate events as possible to bring this to fruition. Additionally, we want to be one of the best courses in the country, where in the future, we can host events such as the Kenya Open,” she said.

The day’s activities will culminate in a glamorous red-and-white-themed prize-giving ceremony. Winners in various categories will be crowned, capping off what promises to be a memorable and entertaining golf outing.

