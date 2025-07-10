Omar raring to lead Harambee Stars to CHAN glory on home soil - Capital Sports
Harambee Stars captain Aboud Omar talks to Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

CHAN 2025

Omar raring to lead Harambee Stars to CHAN glory on home soil

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 10, 2025 – Harambee Stars skipper Aboud Omar says they are fully focused on delivering nothing short of victory at the upcoming Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) on home soil from August 1-31.

Omar believes the only definition of success for the national football team will be lifting the trophy — albeit it will be their maiden appearance in the competition.

“The only thing that can define success is for us to bring the trophy back home. We don’t have any shortcuts, the players are ready, and we owe a trophy to the Kenyan fans,” the Kenya Police left back said.

Omar is one of the longest serving members of the national team, making his debut in a 2-0 victory over Eswatini in June 2013.

Having been handed the armband, Omar says it is a privilege to not just represent the players on the pitch but all Kenyans.

Harambee Stars captain Aboud Omar at the Stadion Hotel, Nairobi. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

With a largely youthful squad drawn from Kenya’s domestic league, the skipper has no worries over their ability to deliver.

“These young players are ready; they have shown great quality as they have been performing in the league and will do a lot. CHAN is their stage. Scouts will be watching and maybe they’ll get a chance to abroad as I have as that is the main target,” the skipper said.

He ended with a rallying cry to the fans ahead of Kenya’s opening match at home — against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on August 3:

“This is our home tournament. I urge all Kenyan fans to come and support us; we need you in the stands. If you show up, we’ll show up, and we’ll give you the results,” Omar said.

Kenya also face Angola, Morocco and Zambia in their other Group A matches, which will all be played at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

