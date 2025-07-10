Messi nets brace to break MLS scoring record in Miami win

LOS ANGELES, USA, Jul 10 – Lionel Messi became the first player to score multiple goals in four straight MLS games as he helped Inter Miami beat New England Revolution 2-1.

The Argentina forward scored twice in the first half – his fourth consecutive double – to take his tally to 14 in 15 MLS games this season.

Messi started his scoring streak in May, starring in a 4-2 win over Montreal and a 5-1 victory over Columbus, before competing at the Club World Cup.

The 38-year-old scored once in four games as Miami were beaten by PSG in the Club World Cup last 16, before returning to the MLS with a 4-1 victory against Montreal last week.

“I always say Leo is a special player. For me, the best player that has played this sport in history,” said Miami head coach Javier Mascherano.

“So, it’s unbelievable because he continues doing things that maybe many, many years ago, we cannot see at this moment. But at the end, he’s a special player, we are lucky to have him.”

Messi put his side 1-0 up in the 27th minute with a left-footed strike inside the area before doubling the score 11 minutes later, curling home following a long through ball from Sergio Busquets.

Carles Gil got one back in the 79th minute for Revolution but Miami held on to climb to fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Messi’s scoring streak is the latest of a number of MLS records broken by the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

He holds the league record for most assists in a single game (five) and most goal contributions in a single game (six), which were both recorded during a 6-2 win against New York Red Bulls last May.

His 58 goal contributions is also a record for Miami.