Home Player Balala leads top 65 players For Kenya Amateur Golf Championship in Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Home star Adel Balala will lead 65 top players from across the country for the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series slated to tee-off this weekend at the Mombasa Golf Club from Friday, July 11-13.

After winning the last five legs of the series back-to-back, Championship leader John Lejirma (2000 points) will be missing in action at Mombasa as third-placed Elvis Muigua hopes to close in on Michael Karanga with a chance to move second.

Other golfers in contention are Nyali Golf & Country Club contingent of Balala, Andrew Wahome, William Odek, and Mary Kandu, together with Vipingo’s Naomi Wafula.

Furthermore, experienced referees Bernard Mwaura and Peter Macharia, appointed by the Kenya Golf Union, will officiate the event, ensuring the game is played in accordance with the rules of The R&A and the KGU.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said:

“We are happy to be at Mombasa this weekend for this historic event, which is an important part of the KAGC Series. Our commitment this year to supporting golf’s full cycle means that we get to support elite amateurs through this series. Apart from this, the NCBA Golf Series will continue this weekend with the Eldoret Golf Club Monthly Mug and we expect a good event on Saturday as well.”

The tournament features a total prize purse of Ksh 400,000, with the winner set to take home Ksh 86,800.

Elsewhere, more than 100 golfers are expected to take to the Eldoret Golf Club course this Saturday, as the NCBA Golf Series continues with the club’s Monthly Mug where more golfers stand to book their spots for the NCBA Grand Series set for November this year.

Last weekend, a field of 260 golfers took to the course at the Sigona Golf Club for the 16th qualifying leg of the NCBA Golf Series, with golfers booking their slots for the grand finale.

They included home players Sandeep Matharu and Zipporah Gichigi, who were among the standout performers, earning top honours in the gross categories.

Matharu, playing off handicap 2, emerged as the Overall Gross Winner (Men) with a superb round of 72 gross, while Gichigi, playing off handicap 7, secured the Overall Lady Gross Winner title with a score of 86 gross.

In Division One, Saahil Shah (handicap 10) delivered a consistent performance to finish top with 40 stableford points, while Division Two honours went to Milan Varsani (handicap 18), who carded 42 points to lead the men, while Jane Njau (handicap 14) topped the ladies’ field with 33 points.

The day’s best stableford score came from Division Three winner Bharat Lakhani, who posted an outstanding 43 points to claim victory in his category.

All six players secured their spots in the Grand Finale of the 2025 NCBA Golf Series.